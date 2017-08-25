McCarthy: We have to improve in all aspects

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy insists that his side have to improve all aspects of their game to challenge for silverware this season.

The Citizens will be hoping to continue their perfect start to the 2017-18 campaign when they welcome Bidvest Wits to the Cape Town Stadium in their MTN8 semi-final clash on Sunday.

The Cape Town-based side claimed two victories out of two in their first to opening Absa Premiership encounters against Wits and Platinum Stars respectively.

McCarthy says he wants his side can improve on their game to keep up with the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

‘We have to improve in a lot of aspects. Individually some, and collectively as a unit,’ McCarthy told KickOff.com.

‘Our team structure, the teams come and they play against us a bit too easy but because we have that fighting spirit, that togetherness, that unity, so, that’s pushing us pushing us but when we come up against classy opposition your (Mamelodi) Sundowns you know, then it’s not gonna be as peachy as it is today.’

Kick-off has been scheduled for 15:30.