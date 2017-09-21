McCarthy: ‘I don’t accept mediocre refereeing’

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy hit back at social media users who disagreed with his stance on the standard of refereeing in his side’s match against Orlando Pirates.

McCarthy’s side suffered a 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates earlier in the week in a match that saw City striker Lehlohonolo Majoro denied what appeared to be a legitimate goal.

The City coach expressed his views on the incident quite clearly after the match, which this site then reported on.

The tweet got fingers typing, with some saying the coach should accept the defeat and not offer up a ‘lame excuse’.

Which drew a sharp response from McCarthy.

‘Losing is part of football I accept, but I don’t accept mediocre refereeing when you are playing in such a competitive league,’ McCarthy tweeted.