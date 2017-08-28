McCarthy pleased with CT City’s commitment

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he was pleased with the commitment and fighting spirit his side showed against Bidvest Wits at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.



The Citizens continued their perfect start to the 2017-18 campaign after their 1-0 victory over defending champions Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 semi-final.

Former KSC Lokeren winger Ayanda Patosi scored the only goal of the match to hand City a one goal advantage of the clever Boys heading into the second leg tie.

McCarthy says he wants City to continue showing the same amount of commitment in every match as they did against Gavin Hunt’s side.

‘It all depends,’ McCarthy told SuperSport TV after the match. ‘They [the squad] know: whether we’ve got a winning team or a winning start, at the end of the day they have to come [give their all] every single day in training.

‘I still want to see what I’ve seen today [against Wits]: the commitment. If you don’t train, don’t think you’re going to be back in the starting lineup.

‘I’m not scared of changing it [the starting XI]. I want warriors, I want people who are willing to fight, and they [the players] know that. So every single day it’s about working hard, and come Wits again, whoever has done the business on training day will get the nod and they’ll get to play.’

Cape Town City will now travel to the Bidvest Stadium when they take on Bidvest Wits in the return leg of the MTN8 semi-final on 9 September.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 15:00.

Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix