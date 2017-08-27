McCarthy expects a different ball game

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says his side can expect a different brand of football when they take on Bidvest Wits in the MTN8 on Sunday.



The Citizens are set to host defending champions in the first leg of their semi-finals clash at Cape Town Stadium.

McCarthy says his side can expect a great football match when they come up against Gavin Hunt’s side.

‘Oh yeah, of course, it’s gonna be different. First of all the pitch is a major factor. At Wits they have a little matchbox pitch there, it’s nice and close. They suffocate you really on that pitch,’ McCarthy told KickOff.com.

‘They are accustomed to it, they train there, they play there, they know the bounce of everything. Teams that go there really have to adapt, so you can’t really play. We actually did a sterling job at keeping them at bay and getting away with three points.

‘Whereas here, the pitch is twice as big as theirs and it’s a carpet. So I think there will be much more football played. I think even then, they have some quality players, the likes of Daylon Claasen, [Thabang] Monare, Steven Pienaar, Granwald Scott… these are all guys that can play, they want the ball to feet.

‘So I think it will be a bit more of two teams going at each other instead of the ball getting booted into the corners and channels for the wingers to then be crossed.’

Kick-off has been set for 15:00.