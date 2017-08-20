McCarthy: City deserved to win

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he is satisfied with his sides showing, despite Bidvest Wits’ dominance throughout the match.

The Citizens collected three points against the defending champions in their opening Absa Premiership opener at the Bidvest Wits Stadium.

McCarthy believes that his side deserved to claim three points after showing a fighting spirit to win the encounter.

‘It wasn’t the greatest game of football. The pitch didn’t allow either team to play the kind of football that we wanted to,’ McCarthy told SuperSport TV after the match.

‘Obviously, we didn’t want to come here and just defend and knock long balls, but under the circumstances, we had to frustrate them because that is their game and they are very good at it.

‘We’ll get our opportunities and we got a set-piece and it was fantastic. I don’t care how we win as long as we win and that’s what I said to my boys. They fought and they were well-deserved winners for me.

‘We came away victorious and that’s one league game gone and when you get three points against the champions you’ll be smiling.’

Cape Town City will next take on Platinum Stars in their second Absa Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

The match at the Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 19:30.