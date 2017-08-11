McCarthy: City are definitely ready for the season

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says the club have been strengthened after announcing their new sponsorship deal with SportPesa.

The Citizens announced the signing of a four-year contract with SportPesa, ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The 39-year-old says the club have been boosted by the new sponsorship deal ahead of the new campaign.

‘First of all, congratulations to SportPesa and the chairman for thinking ahead and continuing to make the club grow,’ McCarthy told the media.

‘And I can assure from the coaching staff and the players, we buy into it.

‘I think the fireworks start tomorrow. The guys are definitely ready for the season ahead. With the sponsor now I think it can help us strengthen more and make the players happier and help us achieve our goals.

‘I am just delighted that we can look forward and focus on the season ahead.’

The club have been very active during the transfer market in the hopes of surpassing their previous campaign success by bringing in the likes of Ayanda Patosi, Teko Modise, Jeitoso, Taariq Fielies and Craig Martin.

Cape Town City against Polokwane City kicks off at 15:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix