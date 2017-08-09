Mbekile called up to Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has added Mamelodi Sundowns defender Asavela Mbekile to his squad to face Zambia in the Chan qualifiers on Saturday.

The arrival of Mbekile made him the 22nd player to join the South African national teams after managing to train with the team on Tuesday.

However, due to a family bereavement, the defender will be released after the first leg against Chipolopolo at Buffalo City Stadium in East London, with kick-off set for 15:00.

The return leg will be played a week later on Saturday, 19 August in Ndola, Zambia.

Bafana Bafana departs for East London on Wednesday afternoon where they will continue preparations for the Zambia clash.

Bafana Bafana 22-man squad for Chan:

Goalkeepers:

Keagan Pool, Steven Hoffman and Bruce Bvuma.

Defenders:

Tshepo Mabua, Thato Lingweti, Mpho Rasilingwane, Sandile Mthethwa, Mario Booysen, Tercious Malepe and Asavela Mbekile.

Midfielders:

Lindokuhle Mntambo, Menzi Masuku, Jabulani Shongwe, Jamie Webber, Sphelele Ntshangase, Sibusiso Kumalo and Masilake Phohlongo.

Strikers:

Bonginkosi Ntuli, Ryan Moon, Gift Motupa, Tshegofatso Mabaso and Dumisani Zuma.