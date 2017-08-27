Mayweather TKOs McGregor in round 10

Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor by way of technical knockout in the 10th round of the ‘Money Fight’ in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Mayweather’s professional boxing record is now 50-0, which surpasses heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

Many had McGregor leading the bout after four rounds, but as the Irishman tired, Mayweather took charge.

After Mayweather landed a flurry of blows at the start of the 10th round, the referee stopped the fight.

McGregor claimed afterwards that the referee had ended it too soon, as he was only fatigued. He said Mayweather had been ‘composed, but he’s not that fast and he’s not that powerful’.

Said Mayweather of McGregor: ‘He’s a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles. He was a tough competitor. But I was the better man tonight.’