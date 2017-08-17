Matuidi to complete Juventus switch

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has arrived in Turin ahead of an anticipated switch to Juventus.
The France international is expected to complete a €20-million move from the French capital to join the Serie A giants.
Matuidi was pictured showing off a Juve scarf at Turin Airport on Wednesday, with the club posting footage of his arrival on Twitter.
Matuidi, 30, is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of joining the likes of Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Wojciech Szczesny in signing for Juventus.
L’arrivo 🛬 di @MATUIDIBlaise all’Aeroporto di Caselle ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/PLaghWMQXJ
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 16, 2017
Matuidi made 295 appearances in all competitions during his six years at PSG, scoring 33 goals.
Juve begin their Serie A campaign at home to Cagliari on Saturday.
– This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za