Blue Bulls fullback Duncan Matthews will miss the clash against the Free State Cheetahs on Saturday after receiving a one-week suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Matthews tackled Seabelo Senatla after the WP winger scored a try in the Currie Cup match played at Newlands last Saturday. The Blue Bulls fullback was subsequently cited for transgressing Law 10.4 (e).

Matthews’s received a one-match ban after attending a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images