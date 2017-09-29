Mathoho relishes Baroka challenge

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho insists that his sides upcoming clash against Baroka promises to be ‘interesting but tough’.

The 27-year-old returned to action during Amakhosi’s 2-0 victory over Maritzburg United after coming on as a second half substitute.

Mathoho says he is looking forward to taking on Baroka in Durban, insisting that the atmosphere in the stadium always motivates the Amakhosi players.

‘I love to play in Durban,’ Mathoho told his clubs official website.

‘We always enjoy that special vibe in the stadium. The KZN supporters really make us happy and they motivate us so much. As a result, we push ourselves to make them happy.’

Baroka are currently joint log leaders with Golden Arrows with 12 points from five matches and Mathoho insists that his side will find it ‘tough’ to collect points against Kgoloko Thobejane’s men.

‘They have been doing well,’ he added

‘It promises to be an interesting but tough game. I can’t wait until Saturday.’

Kaizer Chiefs are set to play Baroka in their next Absa Premiership fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 18:00.