Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield has been named the Lions’ new forwards coach.

Swys de Bruin on Thursday officially replaced Johan Ackermann as Lions head coach, while Matfield was unveiled one of his assistants.

The two worked together at Griquas in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Matfield retired from rugby for the second time after the 2015 World Cup.

Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix