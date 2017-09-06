Masango on CT City’s radar

Mandla Masango could be set for a return to the Absa Premiership, with Cape Town City keeping tabs on the former Kaizer Chiefs winger.

Masango spent last season on loan at SuperSport United, but failed to make a meaningful impact during his time there netting four goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Media reports suggest that City are long-time admirers of Masango and were keen on securing his services last season and during the last transfer window, in a bid to fill the void left by Lebogang Manyama.

City chairman John Comitis confirmed the Mother City based-outfit’s interest in Masango.”We were looking to sign him but the numbers demanded by his team were too big for us,” says Comitis.

‘We were looking to sign him but the numbers demanded by his team were too big for us,’ Comitis told kickoff.

‘We will look at it again in January if need be,’ he said.

Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix