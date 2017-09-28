Markram: It’s all about balance

Aiden Markram is in form when he is well balanced.

‘It is something I have struggled with. When I am out of form, it is because of my balance,’ said the 22-year-old Test debutant, who fell three runs short of a Test hundred due to a run-out. ‘It is something I have been working on in the run-up to this Test and I felt really good today.’

Markram looked completely in control throughout his innings, but he said that he was focusing on building the partnership. ‘It is something we talked about: building partnerships. So whenever I was under pressure, I just concentrated on the partnership.’

Not that he ever looked under pressure, and his second four, a beautiful drive through the covers, really settled his nerves, he said. He had shown his emotion during the playing of the national anthem, and needed a calming influence. ‘You can’t plan for moments like this [making his debut], but you must just try to control it. I really enjoyed that shot. It helped me a lot.’

Batting with his Titan teammate Dean Elgar was just what he needed. ‘We went out for dinner together and talked about it, and we are good friends. He is such a calming factor and he helped me such a lot.’

The run-out came when he tried to facilitate the single which Elgar needed for his hundred. ‘I think I wanted that hundred more than Dean did,’ he joked. ‘If you had offered me 97 at the start of the day, I would have taken it with open arms.’

