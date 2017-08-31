Marco Verratti: Barcelona speculation was difficult

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti accepts it has been ‘difficult’ to cope with intense transfer speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Verratti has long been considered a top target for the Catalan giants, and the Italy international’s agent Donato Di Campli described him as a ‘prisoner’ in Paris.

But after Verratti apologised to PSG and dropped Di Campli, becoming a client of Mino Raiola instead, the midfielder committed his future to the club.

‘It was a bit difficult,’ said Verratti.

‘With my former agent, we were and still are friends, but some things did not please me and I made the choice to change.

‘I had a discussion with the club, because there were things that were wrong or that I did not understand.

‘Now I am happy to be part of this project, one of the most ambitious in Europe, and a player like [Julian] Draxler, who is one of the best players I’ve ever played with, could be on the bench,’ he said.

Verratti is on international duty with Italy, who face Spain in a World Cup qualifier at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday.