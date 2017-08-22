Bulls director of rugby John Mitchell says Nollis Marais ‘is very much still employed’ by the union.

On Sunday night, the Bulls announced that Marais had been granted paid leave for the rest of the season, with Mitchell taking over as head coach of the Blue Bulls Currie Cup team.

Mitchell on Tuesday confirmed to SuperSport.com that Marais still had a job.

‘Nollis is very much still employed by us, and he is a bloody good oke. Unfortunately, he has been through a tough year. An outcome can be a really dangerous thing. We have to become more consistent, we have to create clarity and confidence. His heart is in the right place, he loves this place, it is massive to him.

‘So it is a chance for him to refresh and come back at some point and make a vital contribution again.’

Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images