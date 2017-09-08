Marais Erasmus reaches century milestone

Marais Erasmus has become the second South African to stand as an on-field umpire in 100 first-class matches.

Marais has reached the landmark by officiating in the third Test match between England and West Indies at Lord’s. It is also his 45th Test match.

Rudi Koertzen is the only other South African to have stood in 100 first-class matches.

‘Congratulations once again to Marais, as he achieves another landmark in his stellar career,’ commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat. ‘What a special moment it is for him and what better place for him to achieve this milestone than at iconic Lord’s.

‘He continues to be a role model for all our match officials and we are immensely proud of him. We wish him everything of the best on this special occasion,’ concluded Lorgat.