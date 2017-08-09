Manyisa will succeed at Sundowns – Tso

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi is adamant that Oupa Manyisa will return to his old form that made him a household name.

Manyisa left his boyhood club, following a nine-year stint with them and shocked many in the local football fraternity with his move to the Caf Champions League winners.

Manyisa’s career path has mirrored that of former midfielder Vilakazi, and the former Bucs man is confident that South Africa will see the best of Manyisa in the new season.

‘Nothing will change. If he continues to work hard, then we will see the best of Oupa,’ he told kickOff.

‘We all know Oupa is a good player, but if you are not going to work hard, then we are not going to see your greatness.

‘He did well at Pirates, even after the injury that he had. It’s just that things did not gel in the way he would have wanted to.

‘Everyone has their own plans and I don’t know why Oupa moved to Sundowns,’ he said.

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

– This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za