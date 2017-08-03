Manyisa pens deal with Sundowns

Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Ivrin Khoza has confirmed Oupa Manyisa will join Absa Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Buccaneers have also unveiled Milutin Sredojevic as the new head coach, after the recent departure of Kjell Jonevret.

The club’s chairman confirmed that the 29-year-old Manyisa has joined the Brazilians, but admits that its a huge loss for the club, following his stellar career at Pirates.

‘There has been a lot of speculation around the announcement of the coach. Also, one of our key players will be joining Sundowns,’ Dr Khoza told the media.

‘It is not an easy decision, but in the best interest of the player. There are still a few details to finalise.

‘Oupa Manyisa will be joining Sundowns. He has an unbelievable record with Pirates.’

Over the course of his career, Manyisa has managed to score 24 goals and assisted a further 14 from 225 appearances in all competitions since joining the club in 2008.

