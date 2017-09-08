Manyama unveiled at Konyaspor

Bafana Bafana forward Lebogang Manyama has officially been unveiled as a Konyaspor player, following his move from Cape Town City.

The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a three-year deal, with the club securing his services on transfer deadline day.

Konyaspor deputy chairman Ahmet Baydar revealed that Manyama will don the number 10 jersey at the club, while also insisting that after signing the City skipper they have concluded their transfer activity.

‘We are closing our transfer season with the signing ceremony of South Africa’s national football player Lebogang Manyama,’ Baydar told the Konyaspor website.

‘Manyama is a footballer who has been attracting attention with his high level of performance last year, with his goals and assists bringing him to the forefront.

‘He was the football player of the year in his country [South Africa] with 14 goals and six assists in the past year.

‘Lebogang Manyama will wear the number 10 shirt.’

Konyaspor are 12th in the standings after three games, with one win, having finished ninth out of 18 teams last term.

Photo: Konyaspor website