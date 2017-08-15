Manyama relishing Chiefs trial

Nedbank Cup Ke Yona midfielder Mduduzi Manyama says he looking forward to the chance to training with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.



The teenager has been selected in the final 18-man squad for the 2017 edition of the Nedbank Cup Ke Yona search team.

‘Mdu’, who hails from Diepsloot, will be in the Ke Yona side that will face the reigning Nedbank Cup champions, SuperSport United next month

As part of their initiative, Manyama will join the Glamour Boys on trial for a month.

The 19-year-old says he is relishing the chance to train with Amakhosi as part of Nedbank Ke Yona’s initiative.

‘I’m very happy,’ Manyama told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

‘I look forward to work hard.

‘This is has been one of my great wishes from a young age. I can’t believe that I am now about to realise this dream and be able to train with the mighty Amakhosi for a month. This will be the highlight of my life.’

Manyama will be in the Ke Yona side that will play against the reigning Nedbank Cup champions SuperSport United on 3 September 2017.

The young midfielder will then join the chiefs camp for his month-long trial in the hopes of impressing coach Steve Komphela.

Photo: Kaizer Chiefs website