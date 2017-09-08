Manyama eyes positive start at Konyaspor

New Konyaspor signing Lebogang Manyama says he is looking forward to donning the green and white colours for the next three years at the club.

The 26-year-old, who has now signed a three-year deal with the Turkish side, recent sealed a move to the club from Absa Premiership side Cape Town City on the transfer deadline day.

Manyama says he is looking forward to hitting the ground running at his new club and he will be hoping to make an impact while wearing the No 10 jersey.

‘I am very happy to sign Konyaspor. As far as I can see, I came to a historic football club. I am excited for this and I promise that I will make all kinds of matches in every game,’ Manyama told the Konyaspor website.

‘First of all, I would like to thank the Konyaspor supporters very much. I believe that they are happy to be here. I will also strive to be in the stands again and again in every game with the football I play.

‘I believe in myself that I will love them.’