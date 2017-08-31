Manyama completes move to Turkish side Konyaspor

Cape Town City have confirmed that captain Lebogang Manyama has completed a permanent transfer to Turkish Super League side Konyaspor.

It was recently reported that the 26-year-old had agreed to join the Turkish side in principle, despite interest from fellow Absa Premiership sides Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

However, Manyama, who is currently on international duty with Bafana Bafana, will complete his move when the Turkish transfer market closes on 8 September.

Over the course of his career, Manyama has netted a total of 38 goals and assisted a further 23 from 191 appearances in all competitions, playing for the likes of Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United and Mpumalanga Black Aces.