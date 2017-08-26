Man Utd edge Leicester

Manchester United continued their excellent record in the Premier League as they secured a 2-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s men dominated the encounter for large spells, but struggled to break down their resilient opponents who were more than willing to let the home side dominate possession stakes.

The Red Devils were unfortunate not to have broken the deadlock in the first half when Juan Mata was adjudged to be in an offside position, despite replays suggesting otherwise.

Romelu Lukaku was presented with the ideal opportunity to open the scoring as United were handed a penalty in the second-half, but the burly Belgian forward’s spot kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Mourinho’s inspired changes proved to be the difference for United, as Rashford netted the opener minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Substitutes Jesse Lingard and Marouane Fellaini combined for the second goal, with the latter scoring the all-important second goal.

Photo: Premier League website