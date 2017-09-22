Malope: It was a dream start

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khotso Malope says he will take ‘one game at a time’ after making his debut against Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old made his first start for the Amakhosi senior team when they claimed a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday.

Malope says he was delighted to have made his first start for Chiefs, but he was a bit nervous when he called into action against the Team of Choice.

‘It was a dream start,’ Malope told his clubs official website.

‘Be ready for Wednesday.

‘I was nervous when I heard that. I was looking forward to start in an official match for Chiefs.’

The central midfielder could be in line to start for Amakhosi when they take on Golden Arrows on Saturday, with veteran midfielder George Maluleka still out with an injury.

‘From here on, I will take it one game at a time,’ he added.

‘For the moment, I am happy that we beat Maritzburg. Thanks and glory to God. Thank you also to the Amakhosi Family for their support. This is a dream come true.’

The match at the FNB Stadium kicks off at 20:00.

