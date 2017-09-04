Makgalwa: Billiat inspires me

Newly-promoted Mamelodi Sundowns striker Keletso Makgalwa has revealed his delight at the opportunity to play alongside his idol, Khama Billiat.

The South African junior international was handed a first-team contract by Pitso Mosimane along with fellow development product Thendo Mukumela, and the reigning MultiChoice Diski Challenge Player of the Year says he is motivated to ply his trade among some of the country’s most talented footballers.

‘I am happy to be in the first team. I want to thank the team and coach Pitso for giving me the opportunity,’ he told KickOff.

‘I am looking forward to grabbing it with both hands. I need to work hard.

‘For me it’s really motivating to train and play with the best players like Khama, Percy [Tau] and others. Khama is my role model. I think we play more or less the same type of football. So I am happy that I can play with him,’ he added.

Makgalwa cited the career paths of Tau and Motjeka Madisha as motivation for him to become a regular at Masandawana.

‘Seeing guys like Percy and Motjeka going out on loan and then coming back to win the Caf Champions League is really motivating.

‘They were in the MDC [MultiChoice Diski Challenge] team and now they are in the first team.

‘For me it’s all about learning in my first season and working hard. Maybe I will play regularly next season.

‘I am a goal-scorer. I like to score,’ he concluded.

Photo: Sundowns Facebook page