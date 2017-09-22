Majoro hands CT City win over Polokwane

A late penalty from Lehlohonolo Majoro helped Cape Town City claim a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City in their Absa Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Friday, writes Dylan Appolis.

The Citizens came into this encounter off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday and currently occupy ninth place after playing four matches.

Meanwhile, Rise and Shine suffered a 3-2 defeat in their previous match and currently sit 14th on the Absa Premiership standings after their opening five matches.

Benni McCarthy’s side got off to a good start and dominated possession during the early stages of the encounter.

The Citizens had their first opportunity in the 17th minute as Mpho Matsi produced a curling effort at goal, but he could only guide his effort wide of the target.

City nearly broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Majoro unleashed a thunderous strike at goal, but the striker fired his effort against the woodwork.

However, both sides went into the half time interval with the scoreline locked at 0-0.

Lyle Lakay almost broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute after the winger latched onto a cross from Matsi, but the winger failed to beat Polokwane shot-stopper Harold Ndlovu.

McCarthy’s men dominated in attack and had another chance to take the lead, but Majoro was unable to beat the Rise and Shine goalkeeper from close range.

Craig Martin almost handed City the lead in the 78th minute, but he was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up.

Majoro had the ball in the back of the net after 88 minutes, however the striker was incorrectly flagged offside. The referee initially disallowed the goal then changed his mind and awarded the goal to City before once again disallowing the goal.

However, City were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time when Thapelo Tshilo was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area. Majoro stepped up and made no mistake from the spot-kick as his side secured all three points.

