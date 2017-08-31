Mahrez leaves Algeria camp to complete transfer

Algeria have allowed Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez to leave camp in order to finalise a transfer before the window closes.

Mahrez has been linked with moves to Roma, Manchester United, Barcelona and Arsenal, and the 2015-16 Premier League winner is now nearing an exit from Leicester.

As Algeria prepare for a World Cup qualifier against Zambia, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on Wednesday that it has granted the 26-year-old attacker permission to formalise his playing future.

Mahrez has featured in all three Premier League fixtures for Leicester this season, setting up two goals.

@Mahrez22 AUTORISÉ À ALLER OFFICIALISER SON TRANSFERT VERS SON NOUVEAU CLUB#LesVerts #TeamDZ — Les Verts d’Algérie (@LesVerts) August 30, 2017

Algeria – bottom of Group B with one point after two matches – will now fly out to Lusaka without Mahrez for their clash with Zambia on Saturday.

– This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za