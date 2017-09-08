Mahlambi completes move to Al Ahly

Bidvest Wits teenage sensation Phakamani Mahlambi officially completed his move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly on the transfer deadline day.

The teenage sensation has now become the first South African footballer to play in Egypt after he put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Egyptian outfit.

Mahlambi flew to Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday to complete the switch, which is believed to be in the region of R17 million.

The 19-year-old was also in negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns, however the two clubs could not agree to terms for the attacker.

Al Ahly unveiled Mahlambi a few hours before the transfer window for foreign internationals closed on Thursday.

Mahlambi also recently returned from Portugal where he spent time on trial at Vitoria Guimaraes, however he will now be hoping to use Al Ahly as a springboard to get him one step closer to making a dream move to Europe.