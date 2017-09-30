Macha, Motupa guide Baroka past Chiefs

Baroka moved to the top of the Absa Premiership table with a 2-1 win against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday night, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

The encounter got off to a lively start with both sides intent on attacking one another’s goals.

Chiefs took the lead in the eighth minute after Philani Zulu’s great run down found Bhongolethu Jayiya, who in turn set-up who struck a long-range effort which cannoned in off the post.

The goal spurred the visitors into life and they came agonizingly close to equalizing minutes later, but Sipho Moeti’s effort went inches wide of the target.

Baroka were rewarded for their attacking efforts in the 33rd minute when Lewis Macha’s header found the back of the net after an enticing ball into the area by Siphelele Ntshangase.

Chiefs made the first change of the game in the 36th minute when Bernard Parker replaced Gustavo Paez.

The two sides went into the half-time break deadlocked at 1-1 with a tough midfield battle being ensued.

Baroka signalled their attacking intent as they came out guns blazing and were it not for a timely clearance by Zulu, Baroka could have taken the lead.

Moeti came close to taking the lead for Bakgaga in the 58th minute when he latched onto the end of Macha’s header

Gift Motupa gave Baroka the lead a minute later when some static defending by Chiefs allowed the home side into their area, before Motupa coolly slotted home.

The home side threw numbera forward in a bid to get the equaliser, but Baroka’s defence stood firm as Siphiwe Tshabalala came close to equalising matters in the 65th minute.

Chiefs continued twith their patient build-up approach and once again came close in the 73rd minute, but Tshabalala’s header proved too tame.

William Twala replaced Wiseman Meyiwa in the 78th minute as Chiefs desperately looked to claw their way back into the game.

Komphela’s side did all they could to level matters, but a mixture of poor decision-making in the final third and poor-finishing proved to be their downfall as Bakgaga ran out 2-1 victors.

Photo: Gerald Duraan/Backpagepix

-This story originally appeared on SportsClub.co.za