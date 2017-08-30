Maboe eyes silverware

Maritzburg United winger Lebohang Maboe is hoping to help extend his team’s good run of form and is aiming to win some silverware under coach Fadlu Davids.

Maboe impressed in his debut season after being promoted from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge, and was subsequently handed a Bafana Bafana call-up for the 2017 Cosafa Cup.

The 22-year-old proved that his debut campaign exploits were no flukes, as he netted in the equaliser in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final against SuperSport United on the weekend.

‘I would like to thank God for giving me my talent and I would like to thank my teammates, because without them I wouldn’t have got the award,’ he told his club’s website after his man-of-the-match display on the weekend.

‘We just needed to stick to our plan, which was getting an away goal, and we got an away goal. We knew that it wasn’t going to be easy coming here, credit to my teammates.

‘I want to collect as many man-of-the-matches as I can, and I want to help my team finish better than the seventh place, and to try and get some silverware.

‘It’s going to be one big game for us. Playing at home we have to win at all costs,’ he concluded.

Maritzburg and SuperSport square off in the all important second leg of their MTN8 semi-final clash on September, 9th.

