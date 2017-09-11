 Louis Oosthuizen remains SA’s best
    Oosthuizen is now 20th in the world
    Louis Oosthuizen climbed one spot in the latest official world golf rankings in a relatively quiet week in the season.

    Oosthuizen remains SA’s top-ranked player and climbed one spot – removing Adam Scott in the process – ahead of the third of four FedExCup playoff spots and the Presidents Cup that follows thereafter.

    Oosthuizen is one of two Saffas still in the playoffs along with Charl Schwartzel. The duo will be looking to make the final 30 that head to the Tour Championship at East Lake before representing the Internationals at Liberty National at the end of the month.

    Darren Fichardt, in contention for a large part of the Omega European Tour Masters won by Matt Fitzpatrick, was the biggest mover after rising 37 places to 232 in the world.

    Richard Sterne, another top performer in Switzerland this past week, overtook Brandon Stone – who missed the cut – to become fifth-best player from South Africa.

    Top 10 South African rankings:

    Louis Oosthuizen – 20

    Charl Schwartzel – 26

    Branden Grace – 36

    Dylan Frittelli – 86

    Richard Sterne – 106

    Brandon Stone – 114

    Dean Burmester – 131

    George Coetzee – 157

    Jaco Van Zyl – 162

    Haydn Porteous – 206

    Full OWGR rankings

    Photo; David Cannon/Getty Images

