Louis Oosthuizen remains SA’s best

Louis Oosthuizen climbed one spot in the latest official world golf rankings in a relatively quiet week in the season.

Oosthuizen remains SA’s top-ranked player and climbed one spot – removing Adam Scott in the process – ahead of the third of four FedExCup playoff spots and the Presidents Cup that follows thereafter.

Oosthuizen is one of two Saffas still in the playoffs along with Charl Schwartzel. The duo will be looking to make the final 30 that head to the Tour Championship at East Lake before representing the Internationals at Liberty National at the end of the month.

Darren Fichardt, in contention for a large part of the Omega European Tour Masters won by Matt Fitzpatrick, was the biggest mover after rising 37 places to 232 in the world.

Richard Sterne, another top performer in Switzerland this past week, overtook Brandon Stone – who missed the cut – to become fifth-best player from South Africa.

Top 10 South African rankings:

Louis Oosthuizen – 20

Charl Schwartzel – 26

Branden Grace – 36

Dylan Frittelli – 86

Richard Sterne – 106

Brandon Stone – 114

Dean Burmester – 131

George Coetzee – 157

Jaco Van Zyl – 162

Haydn Porteous – 206

Full OWGR rankings

Photo; David Cannon/Getty Images