Oosthuizen, Schwartzel face FedExCup mountain

Louis Oosthuizen will need a dramatic turnaround on Friday if he is to progress to the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Oosthuizen dropped out of the top 30 after a birdie-less 77 on Thursday at the BMW Championship at Conway Farms.

The 34-year-old South African now sits in 34th spot after failing to find more than 50% of fairways off the tee during round one. Oosthuizen’s round included one double and four bogeys as he slumped to a 77 and sits in last place following Danny Lee’s withdrawal from injury.

The only other South African in the field, Charl Schwartzel, fired a two-under-par 69, but remains outside the top 30. The former Masters champion began the day in 43rd place, but finished it eight spots lower as he attempts to keep his season going.

The highlight of Schwartzel’s round was an eagle 3 at the 14th after hitting his approach from 255 yards to 13 foot before converting his eagle try.

The struggles of the South African duo will not please their Presidents Cup captain Nick Price, who will love to see as many of his 12 players feature next week at Eastlake before moving to Liberty National for the 12th edition of the biennial tournament.

As it stands, just five of Price’s squad will progress next week, with his American contemporary Steve Stricker having all 12 of his side currently in the standings after Phil Mickelson opened with 5-under 66 leaving him tied 10th.

One consolation for Price is the good form of Australian Marc Leishman, as well as the good start made by the leader’s countryman, Jason Day.

Day, with a new caddie on his bag for the first time in his professional career, jumped from 28 to inside the top 10 after his Thursday 64.