Lorgat leaves Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani confirmed on Thursday that CEO Haroon Lorgat and the organisation have mutually agreed to part ways.

Lorgat has stepped down with immediate effect due to a breakdown in the relationship between him and the board.

Pressure had been building on Lorgat in recent months regarding his handling of the Global League T20 tournament, and in particular his inability to close broadcast deals for the tournament which begins on 3 November.

‘We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the board, but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution,’ said Nenzani.

‘The board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat.

‘It was a tough call for us to make and we recognise that Mr Lorgat had made a big contribution to the success of the organisation, and together with the board was instrumental in changing the fortunes of CSA when it had endured a troublesome period five years ago.

‘We are all saddened by this turn of events, but at the same time, we need to look forward to ensure new leadership at CSA builds on the solid foundation laid by Mr Lorgat.

‘On behalf of all of us at CSA, I would like to thank Haroon for his excellent leadership and sterling contribution and wish him well in his future endeavours. We look forward to seeing him in the future.

Lorgat said: ‘I would like to thank the board for their wholesome support during my time, especially in my early years at CSA. It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA.

‘It was an honour to lead the organisation and I am proud of what we have achieved over the past few years to make CSA widely recognised as the best run sports federation in South Africa.

‘I must take this opportunity to sincerely thank all my staff, our players, the wonderful set of commercial partners, the media and every other person that I have had the pleasure of engaging with during my term.’

CSA vice-president Thabang Moroe has been appointed by the board as the acting CEO, while the search for a new CEO begins.

Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images