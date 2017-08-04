Liverpool draw Hoffenheim in UCL play-off

The Champions League play-off draw was made in Nyon on Friday as the likes of Liverpool, Sevilla and Napoli learned their fate.

The Reds will take on Hoffenheim in the play-off round of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will battle the Bundesliga club for the right to take a place in the 2017-18 group stage.

Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli face a fascinating tie against Ligue 1 side Nice, meaning striker Mario Balotelli will be faced with a return to Italian soil.

Sevilla have been handed a clash with Istanbul Basaksehir, while CSKA Moscow meet Young Boys of Switzerland and Sporting CP take on Steaua Bucharest.

Scottish champions Celtic will meet Kazakhstan side Astana, with the first leg to be played in Glasgow.

Olympiacos will meet Rijeka of Croatia, while Czech Republic champions Slavia Prague must face APOEL of Cyprus.

The first legs will be played on 15-16 August and the return matches on 22-23 August.

Here is the draw in full:

Qarabag v Copenhagen

APOEL v Slavia Prague

Olympiacos v Rijeka

Celtic v Astana

Hapoel Be’er Sheva v Maribor

Istanbul Basaksehir v Sevilla

Young Boys v CSKA Moscow

Napoli v Nice

Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Sporting CP v FCSB

– This story originally appeared on FourFourTwo.co.za

Photo: Uefa website