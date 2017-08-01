Lions pack must front up

The Lions’ ability to front up to the best pack in Super Rugby will be decisive to the outcome of Saturday’s title decider at Ellis Park, writes CRAIG LEWIS.

After last Saturday’s semi-final in Johannesburg, there can be no doubts about the Lions’ ability to live with the pace and intensity of New Zealand opposition, with the hosts ultimately scoring 41 points to seven during the final 50 minutes of play.

Although the Lions were certainly tested early on by the Canes’ press defence and high-paced ball-in-hand play, they had the composure to adjust to a more direct approach that saw them use their driving maul to great effect, while establishing dominance in the gainline battle.

Interestingly, the second-half performance of the Lions actually bore many similarities to the manner in which the Chiefs went about their business against the Crusaders in the opening stanza of the first semi-final.

For most of that period, the Saders were left floundering on the back foot as the Chiefs executed a highly effective game plan of holding on to the ball for long periods, with the stats ultimately showing that the Crusaders were asked to make in excess of 200 tackles.

While it was an approach that proved to be highly effective for the Chiefs, they were let down by their inability to convert the opportunities created, while the Crusaders pounced on almost every chance that came their way.

Take a moment to consider that the Chiefs made 538m to 363, 176 carries to 75 and beat 29 defenders to nine, while they completed 66 tackles to just 185 from the Crusaders.

In the end, though, the Saders scored four tries to one and claimed a comfortable 27-13 victory. This ability to win without the ball was largely based on the influence of the Crusaders’ All Blacks-laden pack and their ferocious all-round defence.

It was also the second week in a row that the Crusaders – who boasted a belligerent ball-in-hand approach during the conference stage – proved that they can also win through pragmatic playoff rugby.

ALSO READ: Lions have final lesson to learn

In this regard, the Lions must beware. The Crusaders are a team that boasts a 92.6% lineout success (rank one), and a 95% scrum success (rank three). Among their forwards that started in the semi-final, only Jordan Taufua has not been capped at international level, while the likes of Wyatt Crockett and Luke Romano are on the bench.

In short, the battle up front is going to be brutal on Saturday, with the Lions needing their forwards to step up particularly at scrum time (where they currently have a handy 92% success rate), while the lineout battle between Sam Whitelock and Franco Mostert is going to be fascinating.

Mostert stole a couple of crucial lineouts against the Hurricanes last weekend, with his season tally for steals now sitting at a remarkable 16 (rank one), and the importance of his role at this set piece cannot be underestimated.

At half-time of Saturday’s semi-final, Lions coach Johan Ackermann instructed his charges to apply pressure at the set phases, to be more direct and to perform with increased intensity. It’s the instruction he needs to give his players from the first minute this weekend.

Throughout the season, the Lions’ forward pack has completed plenty of unheralded hard yards, and they are now set for their biggest test yet.

Yet if the Lions can achieve parity up front and wear down the Crusaders through uncompromising forward play, then there will be every opportunity for them to fire on attack when the altitude factor starts to take its toll on their opponents.

ALSO READ: Lions must end SA title drought

Photo: EPA/Rryan Willkisky