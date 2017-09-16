Lions edge Bulls in Gauteng derby

Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored a brace as the Golden Lions claimed a 36-33 bonus-point win against the Blue Bulls in Johannesburg on Saturday. JON CARDINELLI reports.

This trans-Juskei derby certainly didn’t want for action. Six tries and two yellow cards were witnessed in the first half alone.

Flank Jannes Kirsten was sent to the sin bin in the 18th minute after his team conceded a series of penalties in quick succession. Three minutes later, Lions lock Andries Ferreira was shown a yellow card for a reckless tackle.

The Lions used their lineout and kicking game to telling effect. The hosts scored two tries via the rolling maul in the first stanza.

The Lions backs certainly benefited from the platform provided by the forwards. Harold Vorster and Janse van Rensburg combined for two tries in the first half.

The first saw Vorster putting Janse van Rensburg though a gap. Vorster’s vision and execution was again prominent in the buildup to Janse van Rensburg’s second try. Vorster’s kick over the defensive line was well chased by Janse van Rensburg, who beat the Bulls players to the high ball and then crashed over the tryline.

The Lions went to the break with a 26-14 lead and the bonus-point in the bag. The Bulls hit back in the second stanza, though, with Johhny Kotze scoring in the 47th minute and Marnitz Boshoff nailing the conversion.

The visitors struck again when Warrick Gelant crossed the tryline in the 65th minute. Boshoff’s successful conversion saw the Bulls edging into the lead.

It didn’t take long for the Lions to take control, though. A penalty goal by Jaco van der Walt was followed by a try by reserve winger Aphiwe Dyantyi. Van der Walt’s conversion gave the Lions an eight-point lead with only a few minutes remaining in the contest.

The Bulls did enough to score through reserve hooker Johan Grobbelaar in the 75th minute. This ensured that the visitors secured a second bonus point for losing by seven points or fewer.

The result sees the Lions moving up to third position on the Currie Cup log.

Golden Lions – Tries: Robbie Coetzee, Rohan Janse van Rensburg (2), Jacques van Rooyen, Aphiwe Dyantyi. Conversions: Jaco van der Walt (4). Penalty: Van der Walt.

Blue Bulls – Tries: Ruben van Heerden, Jano Venter, Johnny Kotze, Warrick Gelant, Johan Grobbelaar. Conversions: Marnitz Boshoff (4).

Golden Lions – 15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Ashlon Davids, 9 Marco Janse van Vuren, 8 Ryan Kankowski, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (c).

Subs: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Robert Kruger, 20 Fabian Booysen, 21 Shaun Reynolds, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Blue Bulls – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Burger Odendaal (c), 12 JT Jackson, 11 Rabs Maxwane, 10 Marnitz Boshoff, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Jano Venter, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Nic De Jager, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Matthys Basson, 2 Edgar Marutlulle, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Tim Agaba, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Piet van Zyl, 21 Manie Libbok, 22 Johnny Kotze.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix