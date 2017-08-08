Libbok set to make debut against Sharks

Junior Boks fullback Manie Libbok will make his Currie Cup debut for the Blue Bulls against the Sharks at Loftus on Wednesday.

Libbok replaces Warrick Gelant in the No 15 jersey, after the latter was included in the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.

Scrumhalf Andrew Warner and fit-again wing Jamba Ulengo will start ahead of Kefentse Mahlo and Piet van Zyl.

There are no changes to the pack, but there is movement on the bench which sees hooker Jaco Visagie and centre Dries Swanepoel recalled to the match 23.

Blue Bulls – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Franco Naude, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 André Warner, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Johannes Prinsloo (c), 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 John-Roy Jenkinson, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Abongile Nonkontwana, 19 Shaun Adendorf, 20 Ivan van Zyl, 21 Dries Swanepoel, 22 JT Jackson.

Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images