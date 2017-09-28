Leyds to make first start for Boks

Allister Coetzee has made three changes to the Springbok starting XV for Saturday’s match against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein.

As expected, Dillyn Leyds replaces Raymond Rhule on the right wing, while Ross Cronjé, who missed the match against the All Blacks in Albany because of a stomach bug, returns at scrumhalf in place of Francois Hougaard.

Leyds came off the bench in all three Tests against France in June, but has played no part in the Rugby Championship.

‘It’s now the right time to give Dillyn a starting opportunity as I know what I have in Raymond,’ said Coetzee. ‘Dillyn has played consistently well in the Currie Cup and deserves a chance. Raymond stays part of our plan and will join up with the squad next week in Cape Town again.

‘It is great to resume the continuity between Ross and Elton Jantjies as a halfback combination,’ added the Bok coach. ‘All three of our scrumhalves looked sharp during training this week.

‘Francois showed this week that he is in a great condition and he brings a lot of experience to the team. I believe his strength is playing towards the ball, and he is renowned for making good decisions at the defensive breakdown. As a result, Jean-Luc moves back to the bench, from where he can make a telling impact.’

Springboks – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Francois Louw, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (c), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane,19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handré Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende.

Wallabies team

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix