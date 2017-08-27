Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton cut Sebastian Vettel’s championship lead to just seven points with victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the 32-year-old’s third win in Belgium, the 58th race win of his career and his 200th completed Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver made the most of his record-equalling 68th pole position to claim his fifth win of the season, and he could move to the top of the drivers standings with victory in the Italian Grand Prix next Sunday.

Hamilton survived attacks from Ferrari’s Vettel, who finished second, with Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo in third.

‘Sebastian put up a great fight but this is what I came here to do and I did it,’ said Hamilton.

Vettel said: ‘It was really intense. I was waiting for Lewis to make a mistake, he didn’t. He was waiting for me to make a mistake but I didn’t. I was fearing I was not close enough but I was too close. We’ve done good steps forward and we can look forward to next week, our home race.’