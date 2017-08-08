Lekgwathi: Mobara would make a good captain

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi believes Abbubaker Mobara would be the perfect candidate to replace Oupa Manyisa as the club captain.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a good 2016-17 campaign despite the clubs disappointing season, which saw them finish 11th in the Absa Premiership.

Mobara, who scored two also from 27 appearances in all competitions, walked away with the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament at the PSL awards ceremony.

The former Pirates captain feels that Mobara would be the best person to replace Manyisa as captain and lead the Buccaneers to success in the 2017-18 season.

‘I would recommend Mobara as captain. I remember in 2002, when I arrived at Pirates, ‘Old John’ [Mabizela] took over as captain,’ Lekgwathi told KickOff.com.

‘He was 23 when he led Pirates to the league title and he was the youngest captain at Pirates to win the title.

‘So I think it’s time to give a young player a chance to captain a big team like Pirates. Mobara leads by example, on and off the pitch.

‘I never hear negative stories about him. I see potential in him and as a captain you always learn. I think he can be a great leader.’