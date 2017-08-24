Lebese reveals why he left Kaizer Chiefs for Sundowns

George Lebese says he is looking to reach his full potential at Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving Kaizer Chiefs following a nine-year stay at the club.

The 28-year-old completed a highly-publicised move to the Car Champions League with a number of Chiefs fans questioning Lebese’s decision to leave Amakhosi.

Lebese suggested that he made the move to the Chloorkop based-outfit for reach his best.

‘I didn’t fulfil my potential at Chiefs,’ he told IOL.

‘I have been asked that question so many times that there was a point when it annoyed me. It still does.

‘It annoys me because I know it’s a fact that I didn’t fulfil my potential at Chiefs,’ he added.

The winger is confident that he will play his best football under Pitso Mosimane, having arguably underachieved duringnhis time wth the Soweto giants.

‘I can reach my best at Sundowns. You just have to look at their bench and the stands. For me to start, I have to play ahead of a quality player who will keep me on my toes.

‘If I don’t start, I know that a quality player is playing ahead of me and I have to work harder to replace him. I have to be brutally honest with myself. Self-introspection is important because no one knows you better than yourself,’ he added.

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix