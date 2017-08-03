Lebese: I am still with Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese says he remains an Amakhosi player, despite rumours linking him to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 28-year-old has been struggling to cement his place in Amakhosi’s starting line-up, after making 25 appearances during the 2016-17 campaign under coach Steve Komphela.

Lebese insists that he is still a player at Chiefs to his knowledge, and says he is delighted to be at the club.

‘I am still with Kaizer Chiefs, and that’s about as far as I go and where it stands at the moment. I am happy‚’ Lebese told The Sowetan.

The Gauteng-born winger says he isn’t surprised by the latest rumours linking him with a move to Sundowns, while admitting that it’s ‘speculation’.

‘I have heard the rumours about me joining Sundowns, and to be honest they (the speculations) have been with me since I turned pro,’ he added.

‘I am from Mamelodi and that’s my home‚ so the speculation doesn’t surprise me.’

Kaizer Chiefs will now turn their attention to the MTN8 when they take on SuperSport United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 12 August.

Kick-off has been scheduled for 20:15.