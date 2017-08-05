Late Mashego strike sinks Chiefs

Chippa United host Kaizer Chiefs in the first-ever Premier’s Cup at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday afternoon, writes MARSHALL GOUTS.

Steve Komphela made a number of changes from the side that defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Carling Black Label Cup, with Lorenzo Gordinho, Erick Mathoho and Willard Katsande retaining their places.

The Chilli Boys’ starting line-up featured three new signings in Brighton Mhlongo, James Okwuosa, Kurt Lentjies and Moeketsi Sekola.

The home side dominated from the offset, bossing the midfield battle with new signings Okwuosan and Lentjies looking particularly impressive.

Chiefs appeared content being starved of ball possession and worked on their off-the-ball movement as per Komphela’s instructions, while Chippa failed to make their possession count in meaningful areas.

Brilliant Khuzwayo was called into action for the first time in the game moments before the half-time when he reacted quickest to smother Sekola’s shot.

The two teams went into the half-time break deadlocked at 0-0.

Chiefs emerged with more of an attacking intent in the second half, aided by their injection of youth into the squad, as they took to the game to the hosts.

Chippa signings Mark Mayambela and Mahlatse Makudubela entered the fray in the 54th minute and their arrival sparked the home side into attack mode.

Khuzwayo did well to parry away Sekola’s shot for corner in the 56th minute after the forward got the better of Mathoho.

Chippa should have taken the lead a minute later when Chiefs substitute Sibusiso Khumalo put the forward through on goal with a poor back pass, but the former Free State Stars man could only guide his shot on to the crossbar with the goal begging at his mercy.

Dan Malesela’s side upped their efforts in search of the opener, but in doing so left themselves exposed at the back.

Chiefs should have sealed the win the 74th minute when Moleko was gifted a one-on-one opportunity, but he failed to beat Mhlongo from close range.

Khumalo was handed a straight red card on the verge of full-time when he tugged the jersey of a Chippa player who looked likely to score.

From the resultant free kick, Katlego Mashego left Khuzwayo rooted when he netted late, courtesy of a wicked deflection.

