Lakay: We’re prepared for Wits

Cape Town City winger Lyle Lakay believes his side are well prepared to take on a ‘very dangerous’ Bidvest Wits side at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.



The Citizens kickstart their Absa Premiership campaign against defending champions Wits when the two sides meet on Friday.

The 26-year-old says his side are looking forward to a tough encounter against one of the best teams in the Absa Premiership.

‘It will be a tough one,’ Lakay told KickOff.com.

‘But that is why you want to play in the PSL, to test yourself against the very best.

‘They don’t come bigger and better than Wits. We’re prepared for them. There’s no motivation needed from anyone, as we’re ready for them.’

The former Bloemfontein Celtic winger has warned his side of the threat Gavin Hunt’s side poses, following their success last season.

‘We know their [Wits’] type of football,’ he added.

‘We know the type of football Gavin plays. In saying that, we still need to be prepared as they are very dangerous.

‘Wits are definitely one of the top teams in the league and they’ve proven this by winning the league. They’re a team that’s got better and better every season. It’s something we can strive to as well. So, there’s massive respect for them.’

Cape Town City against Bidvest Wits kicks off at 20:00.

Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix