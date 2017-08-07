Kwagga receives four-week ban

Kwagga Smith has been suspended for four weeks for playing Crusaders fullback David Havili in the air during the Super Rugby final on Saturday.

The flank was red-carded in the 38th minute of the final at Ellis Park, which the Crusaders went on to win 25-17.

The Sanzaar foul play review committee, led by Nigel Hampton with assistance from Stefan Terblanche and John Langford, ruled that Smith contravened Law 10.4(i) Tackling, pushing, pulling, colliding with or otherwise making contact with an opponent who is jumping for the ball.

‘With respect to sanction, we deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of eight weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors, including the player’s good judicial record and the player’s admission of guilt at the first available opportunity, we reduced the suspension to four weeks,’ said Hampton in a statement.

Smith has been suspended from all forms of the game for four weeks, up to and including 2 September, and will thus miss the Golden Lions’ Currie Cup matches against the Sharks, Western Province, Free State and Pumas.

Photo: Gallo Images