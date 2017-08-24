Kuridrani to start as Wallabies change three

Tevita Kuridrani will start at outside centre for the Wallabies against the All Blacks in Dunedin on Saturday.

Kuridrani replaces Samu Kerevi, who falls out of the match 23. Coach Michael Cheika said Kerevi had had some injury issues towards the end of Super Rugby and admitted: ‘Maybe I did him a little bit of a disservice [starting him against the All Blacks]. Maybe he needed another week or two of preparation to be exactly right to play Test rugby.’

Kerevi was exposed defensively during the first half, with Kuridrani coming off the bench and scoring one of the Wallabies’ four second-half tries.

In other changes to the starting XV, lock Rob Simmons replaces Rory Arnold in the second row and fit-again Dane Haylett-Petty starts on the right wing ahead of Curtis Rona, who moves to the bench.

Loose forwards Lopeti Timani and Jack Dempsey are both nursing injuries and have been bracketed on the bench.

Wallabies – 15 Israel Folau, 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Henry Speight, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Stephen Moore, 1 Scott Sio.

Subs: 16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Lopeti Timani/Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Reece Hodge, 23 Curtis Rona.

