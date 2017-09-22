Kuldeep sends warning note to Proteas

The Proteas, facing six ODIs against India next February, would do well to note the name Kuldeep Yadav: he became the first Indian to take an ODI hat-trick in 26 years.

The wristspinner stepped up in the 33rd over when Australia were 138-5, chasing 253 to win the second ODI, in Kolkata.

First, Matthew Wade dragged one on from wide outside off, caught in that awkward zone between cutting and punching. Then a loopy, dipping yorker pinned Ashton Agar in front. And then the perfect hat-trick ball: flight to bring Pat Cummins forward, dip to make him reach for the ball, and the wrong’un to catch his outside edge.

India won by 50 runs.

Chetan Sharma, in the 1987 World Cup, and Kapil Dev in repeated the effort in 1991, but for 26 years no Indian bowler had taken an ODI hat-trick.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa in January and February.

Watch the action here: