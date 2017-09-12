Kriel in doubt for All Blacks Test

Springbok flank Jaco Kriel is in doubt for the clash against the All Blacks in Albany due to a shoulder injury.

Kriel hurt his shoulder in the 23-23 draw against the Wallabies in Perth last Saturday. The Boks are already thin in the back row, with Warren Whiteley and Duane Vermeulen sidelined with serious injuries.

Word from New Zealand is that Kriel is unlikely to recover ahead of the clash against the All Blacks. Jean-Luc du Preez is expected to fill the gap at No 7.

Jean-Luc’s twin brother Dan could win his first Test cap this Saturday. Coach Allister Coetzee may opt to play the twins in the starting side.

Coetzee will name his matchday squad on Thursday.

Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix