Kriel: Boks have no issues with red jersey

Jaco Kriel says the Springbok players have no issues with wearing the red jersey in their second Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

According to SA Rugby, it was commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of rugby unity in South Africa.

However, the red jersey caused a furore among the public, while former Bok lock Bakkies Botha and ex-coach Jake White also strongly criticised the one-off away strip.

Kriel, though. insists the Bok jersey will not be devalued and that players will always wear it with pride, regardless of its colour.

‘I haven’t seen it yet, only on social media,’ Kriel confirmed to Rugby365.

‘You still represent your country and you’ll still be proud to put it on, because there are so many kids dreaming of representing their country, no matter what colour it is. We will still be proud to pull it over our heads if we get picked,’ he explained.